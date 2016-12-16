Taylor's 3-pointer give Portland 85-82 win over South Dakota

Gabe Taylor hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds left and the Portland Pilots defeated South Dakota 85-82 in the Dam City Classic at Portland's Moda Center on Friday night.
Taylor finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Pilots (6-3), who have won three of their last four games under new head coach Terry Porter, the former Trail Blazers' great whose jersey hangs from the rafters at the former Rose Garden Arena. Alec Wintering added 25 points.
Tyler Flack led the Coyotes (8-5) with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Flack has scored in double figures in 16 straight games dating back to last season.
Portland led by as many as 14 points in the second half but Flack narrowed the gap to 78-77 with 2:25 left.
After Matt Mooney's 3-pointer tied it at 80 with 1:13 to go, Wintering answered with a jumper for the Pilots. Mooney hit a layup to tie it again before Taylor's 3-pointer.
