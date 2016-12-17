NHL Capsules

Adam Cracknell scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period to lead the Dallas Stars to a 3-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday, ending the Flyers' 10-game winning streak.
Radek Faksa and Jordie Benn also scored for the Stars and Antti Niemi stopped 31 shots, including three during a Flyers power play in the closing minutes.
Cracknell broke a 1-1 tie at 2:27 of the third. Flyers goalie Steve Mason stopped a shot by John Klingberg, but the puck rebounded to Cracknell's feet and he put it on his stick and sent a wrist shot into the net.
Benn, whose penalty gave Philadelphia its only power play with 2:58 left, scored into an empty net with 18 seconds to go.
Tyler Leier scored his first NHL goal in the first period for the Flyers, and Mason finished with 25 saves.
WILD 4, COYOTES 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots in his first start in nearly three weeks, and Minnesota beat Arizona for its seventh straight win.
Ryan Suter and Tyler Graovac both ended goal-scoring droughts of at least 13 games, and Chris Stewart and Eric Stall also scored for the Wild. Minnesota has won seven in a row for the first time since March 2013.
Kuemper started for the first time since a 5-4 loss at Vancouver on Nov. 29. The Wild haven't lost in regulation since, and Minnesota has outscored opponents 25-10 in its win streak.
Brendan Perlini ended Kuemper's shutout bid with less than two minutes remaining, and Mike Smith made 26 saves for the Coyotes, facing several close shots and at least a couple that hit off the posts.
