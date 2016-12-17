Sports

December 17, 2016 7:56 PM

No. 14 West Virginia women win 11th straight

The Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va.

Tynice Martin had 21 points and a career-best seven assists, and No. 14 West Virginia routed Longwood 107-40 on Saturday for its second-best start in the program.

Lanay Montgomery added 19 points and Teana Muldrow scored 17 for the Mountaineers (11-0), who opened the 2010-11 season 16-0. Martin was 9 of 18 from the floor and Katrina Pardee had a career-best 10 assists.

It was West Virginia's first 100-plus game since beating Saint Francis on Dec. 29, 2014.

Jada Russell, Dayna Rouse and Khaila Hall scored eight points apiece to lead Longwood (1-7), which was held to 12-of-51 shooting (23.5 percent).

West Virginia built a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter, made 15 of its first 20 shots and led 62-22 at halftime.

The 67-point win follows the Mountaineers' 58-point victory over South Carolina Upstate last Saturday.

West Virginia hosts Mount St. Mary's on Wednesday before opening Big 12 play at TCU on Dec. 29.

