December 17, 2016 7:45 PM

NW State starts fast, then holds off Louisiana-Monroe 68-64

The Associated Press
BOSSIER CITY, La.

Sabri Thompson had 13 points and Zeek Woodley and Devonte Hall added 11 apiece as Northwestern State started fast and then held on to beat Louisiana-Monroe 68-64 in the Shreveport-Bossier Holiday Classic on Saturday.

Northwestern State sprinted to a 20-2 lead and was ahead 30-11 with 6:37 remaining in the first half. Louisiana-Monroe opened the second half on a 22-7 run to close to 47-44 midway through the second period. Northwestern State answered with an 8-2 run and held off the Warhawks in the final minutes. Louisiana-Monroe drilled four straight treys to close to 66-62 with 44 seconds left.

Northwestern State (5-4) led throughout.

The Demons shot 61.5 percent from the floor in the first half and finished shooting 26 of 49 (53.1 percent) while holding the Warhawks to 25-of-59 shooting.

Sam McDaniel had 13 points and Travis Munnings added 12 with 12 boards for Louisiana-Monroe (4-6).

