NW State starts fast, then holds off Louisiana-Monroe 68-64

Sabri Thompson had 13 points and Zeek Woodley and Devonte Hall added 11 apiece as Northwestern State started fast and then held on to beat Louisiana-Monroe 68-64 in the Shreveport-Bossier Holiday Classic on Saturday.
Northwestern State sprinted to a 20-2 lead and was ahead 30-11 with 6:37 remaining in the first half. Louisiana-Monroe opened the second half on a 22-7 run to close to 47-44 midway through the second period. Northwestern State answered with an 8-2 run and held off the Warhawks in the final minutes. Louisiana-Monroe drilled four straight treys to close to 66-62 with 44 seconds left.
Northwestern State (5-4) led throughout.
The Demons shot 61.5 percent from the floor in the first half and finished shooting 26 of 49 (53.1 percent) while holding the Warhawks to 25-of-59 shooting.
Sam McDaniel had 13 points and Travis Munnings added 12 with 12 boards for Louisiana-Monroe (4-6).
Comments