Johnston scores 3, Canada beats US 5-3 in women's hockey

Rebecca Johnston scored three times to help Canada beat the United States 5-3 on Saturday night in a women's hockey exhibition game.
The rivals will meet again Monday night in Sarnia, Ontario.
Johnston started the scoring 6:37 into the game and had two goals in the third, including one into an empty net with 32.4 seconds to go.
Canada goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens appeared to get hurt during a goal-mouth scramble midway through the first after making two saves. Desbiens, a senior standout at Wisconsin, kept weight off her left skate as she was helped off the ice. Shannon Szabados made 32 saves for the Canadians.
Alex Rigsby made 17 saves for the Americans, who led 3-1 early in the second after Brianna Decker scored her second goal of the game.
