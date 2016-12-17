No. 25 Oregon women defeat Portland State 90-46

Ruthy Hebard had a season-high 28 points and 17 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the year and No. 25 Oregon defeated Portland State 90-46 on Saturday.
Hebard finished 12 of 13 from the field. Lexi Bando added 15 points for the Ducks (9-2), who were missing starting guard Sabrina Ionescu because of a thumb injury.
Oregon led by as many as 15 points in the first quarter, but Portland State closed to within 28-22 in the second on Ashley Torres' layup and free throw. The Ducks ended the half on a 14-0 run to lead 44-24 at the break, and the Vikings couldn't catch up.
Hebard led all players at the half with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
Courtney West had nine points to lead Portland State (4-4), which was coming off back-to-back home wins over UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton. All five of the Vikings' starters are sophomores.
The Ducks popped into the AP Top 25 this past week for the first time since the 2003-04 season. The ranking came before the Ducks lost 83-67 at Ole Miss on Wednesday.
Hebard went into the game making 79.4 percent of her shots from the field (54 of 68), best in the nation. She hasn't missed more than three shots in a game yet.
"I was really disappointed in Ruthy — she missed a shot tonight," coach Kelly Graves teased afterward.
