Valparaiso rolls to 89-71 win over Indiana State

Alec Peters scored 23 of his 29 points in the first half and hauled in 15 rebounds to lead Valparaiso to an 89-71 win over Indiana State on Saturday night.
Shane Hammink added 16 points, Tevonn Walker had 15 and Jaume Sorolla grabbed 12 rebounds for Valparaiso (9-2), which hit 11 of 22 from long range. Peters was 9 of 18 from the field and has scored at least 20 points in every game this season.
Valparaiso led by eight at the break and opened the second half with 20 unanswered points to take control 61-33 with 13:53 left. Hammink and Walker each hit two 3-pointers and Peters had one in the breakaway run.
The Crusaders controlled the boards 49-31 and got 15 assists.
Everett Clemons led Indiana State (5-6) with 19 points and Brenton Scott had 18.
