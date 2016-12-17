Tulsa pulls away in 2nd half, beats Texas State 74-59

Sterling Taplin had 13 points and Tulsa raced away in the second half for a 74-59 win over Texas State on Saturday night.
Jaleel Wheeler added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Golden Hurricane (5-4), who had a 12-2 run to lead 51-41 on Pat Birt's 3-pointer with 12:16 left.
Nijal Pearson's layup with 5:23 left cut the deficit to 60-52 for the Bobcats (5-5), but Tulsa answered with a 6-2 burst and led by double digits from there.
Lawson Korita added 12 points, Birt scored 11 and Will Magnay 10. Tulsa outrebounded Texas State 23-10 in the second half.
The Bobcats had their largest lead at 12-5 with 14:34 left in the half and stayed in front until Wheeler's 3 with 2:47 left gave Tulsa a 30-29 lead.
Bobby Conley led Texas State with 19 points, Ojai Black scored 14, Pearson 12 and Kavin Gilder-Tilbury 10.
