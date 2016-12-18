Abrams scores 15 to lead Illinois in 75-73 win over BYU

Tracy Abrams scored 15 points and Maverick Morgan had 14 points and 10 rebounds as Illinois held off BYU 75-73 on Saturday night at the United Center.
Eric Mika led BYU with 25 points in the second game of the State Farm Chicago Legends doubleheader.
Jalen Coleman-Lands had 12 points and Michael Finke and Malcolm Hill 10 apiece for the Illini (9-3), who have won five straight.
BYU (7-4) shot just 43 percent from the field after averaging 85.8 points on the strength of its transition game. Nick Emery added 16 points and TJ Haws 10 for the Cougars.
Illinois made 10 of 26 3s.
The Cougars got within one on Colby Leifson's 3 with under two minutes left. Morgan made a jumper and Abrams got a steal and a layup before BYU's L.J. Rose hit a 3 to pull BYU within two with 16.7 seconds left. Hill made two free throws before Rose hit a jumper to get the Cougars back within two. Emery missed a 3 at the buzzer.
Hill shot 3 for 12 from the field after averaging a team-high 18.9 points.
Illinois led by as much as 16 in the first half before BYU went on an 11-0 run and trailed 43-37 at halftime.
The Illini lead the series against BYU 4-2. The Cougars won the last meeting 80-75 in 1980 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Redshirt freshman forward Kipper Nichols played one minute in his first game with Illinois. After he originally signed with Tulane, Nichols transferred last December and sat out a year per transfer requirements.
BIG PICTURE
BYU fell short of a quality win against a Power 5 conference team. The Cougars will close out their nonconference schedule against Idaho State and CSU Bakersfield next week.
Illinois started its season on a four-game winning streak before losing three straight and winning its last five.
UP NEXT
BYU will face Idaho State on Tuesday.
Illinois will play its Braggin' Rights game against Missouri on Wednesday in St. Louis.
