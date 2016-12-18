Fourcade wins mass start race in biathlon World Cup

Martin Fourcade's domination of the men's biathlon World Cup continued Sunday with the defending champion and overall leader's victory in the 15-kilometer mass start.
Dropping to 14th after missing one target at the second shooting range, the Frenchman didn't waste time in overcoming one penalty lap. He pulled away after the next shooting to cross the finish line in 36 minutes, 18.9 seconds.
Germany's Simon Schempp finished 8.3 seconds behind in second, while Anton Babikov of Russia was third, 9.4 back.
Fourcade also won the sprint on Thursday and pursuit on Saturday and claimed seven of the individual eight races this season.
Fourcade has a 158-point lead over Russia's Anton Shipulin in the overall standings.
Comments