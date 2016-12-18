Women's Top 25 Capsules

Brianna Turner scored 16 of her 26 points in the first half in No. 2 Notre Dame's 85-68 victory over Toledo on Sunday.
Turner was 11 of 13 from the field and had eight rebounds. Marina Mabre added 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting for the Irish (10-1).
Jay-Anne Bravo-Hariott scored 23 points for the Rockets (8-2). Kaayla McIntyre added 13 points.
NO. 5 MISSISSIPPI STATE 76, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 72
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 19 points and Morgan William had 18 to lead Mississippi State past Southern California in the Women of Troy Classic championship game.
Breanna Richardson added 17 points for the Bulldogs, who are 12-0 for the third time in school history. Vivians, William and Richardson combined to shoot 17 for 38.
Sadie Edwards scored 24 points for the Trojans (8-2).
NO. 6 SOUTH CAROLINA 66, NO. 9 UCLA 57
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alaina Coates had 20 points and 14 rebounds and South Carolina took control in the second half to power past UCLA.
South Carolina (9-1) used a 17-3 run — fueled by the 6-foot-4 Coates — to start the third period and run off to its third win over a Top 10 opponent.
Jordin Canada had 15 points for UCLA on 6-of-20 shooting. Monique Billings had a career-high 22 rebounds and added 12 points.
NO. 8 LOUISVILLE 89, EVANSVILLE 47
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kylee Shook had career bests 18 points and 10 rebounds and Louisville held Evansville to a season-low 24 percent shooting.
Louisville (11-2) has won five in a row and the past three by at least 28 points. Camary Williams had 10 points for the Purple Aces (4-6).
TENNESSEE 59, NO. 10 STANFORD 51
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Diamond DeShields scored 15 points and Tennessee beat Stanford to snap the Cardinal's six-game winning streak.
Tennessee (6-4) erased an early 11-point deficit and earned its first victory over a major-conference opponent this season. Erica McCall and Karlie Samuelson each scored 13 points for Stanford (8-2).
NO. 11 WASHINGTON 87, SAVANNAH STATE 36
SEATTLE (AP) — Kelsey Plumb scored 23 points with eight rebounds and eight assists and broke the school 3-point record, leading Washington past Savannah State.
With the first of her five 3s, Plum, who became the Pac-12's career scoring leader in her last game, broke the Huskies career mark of 265.
Heather Corral added 15 points for Washington (11-1). Savannah State (2-8), made just 1 of 14 shots in the fourth quarter and finished at 24.5 percent.
NO. 17 DEPAUL 107, LOYOLA-CHICAGO 46
CHICAGO (AP) — Amarah Coleman and Kelly Campbell each hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for DePaul.
Brooke Schulte and Jacqui Grant had 15 apiece for the Blue Demons (7-4) and Jessica January added 12 points and nine assists. Kaitlyn Williams had 11 points for Loyola (1-9).
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 59, RADFORD 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator scored 13 points apiece and Kentucky ended Radford's seven-game winning streak.
Makenzie Cann added 11 second-half points for the Wildcats (8-3). Janayla White had six points and 11 rebounds for Radford (7-2).
NO. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 92, AUBURN 87, OT
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chanette Hicks scored nine points and made two steals in overtime for Virginia Tech.
Hicks finished with 18 points, 13 assists and five steals for the undefeated Hokies (11-0). Sidney Cook led Virginia Tech with 23 points and Vanessa Panousis 20.
Janiah McKay scored a career-high 28 points for Auburn (8-3) but fouled out after giving the Tigers a 79-77 lead less than a minute into overtime.
Comments