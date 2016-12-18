Sports

December 18, 2016 7:50 PM

Hicks comes on late, No. 24 Virginia Tech women beat Auburn

AUBURN, Ala.

Chanette Hicks scored nine points and made two steals in overtime as No. 24 Virginia Tech battled past upset-minded Auburn 92-87 on Sunday night.

Hicks finished with 18 points, 13 assists and five steals for the undefeated Hokies (11-0). Sidney Cook led Virginia Tech with 23 points and Vanessa Panousis 20. Regan Magarity added 12 points and 10 boards. The Hokies shot 52-perecent from the field (33-63) and made 12 3-pointers.

Janiah McKay scored a career-high 28 points for Auburn (8-3) but fouled out after giving the Tigers a 79-77 lead less than a minute into overtime. In regulation, McKay drove to the hoop and was fouled, the 3-point play capping a comeback and forcing OT at 77-77. Auburn had trailed by nine with just over a minute to play.

Brandy Montgomery scored 20 and Katie Frerking 15 for Auburn, which made 33 of 65 shots for a season-best 51-percent, but was outrebounded 37-26.

