Hicks comes on late, No. 24 Virginia Tech women beat Auburn

Chanette Hicks scored nine points and made two steals in overtime as No. 24 Virginia Tech battled past upset-minded Auburn 92-87 on Sunday night.
Hicks finished with 18 points, 13 assists and five steals for the undefeated Hokies (11-0). Sidney Cook led Virginia Tech with 23 points and Vanessa Panousis 20. Regan Magarity added 12 points and 10 boards. The Hokies shot 52-perecent from the field (33-63) and made 12 3-pointers.
Janiah McKay scored a career-high 28 points for Auburn (8-3) but fouled out after giving the Tigers a 79-77 lead less than a minute into overtime. In regulation, McKay drove to the hoop and was fouled, the 3-point play capping a comeback and forcing OT at 77-77. Auburn had trailed by nine with just over a minute to play.
Brandy Montgomery scored 20 and Katie Frerking 15 for Auburn, which made 33 of 65 shots for a season-best 51-percent, but was outrebounded 37-26.
Comments