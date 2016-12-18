Cokley's last-second putback lifts UAB past Southern U in OT

Chris Cokley made a spectacular putback as time ran out to give UAB a 75-74 victory over Southern University in overtime on Sunday.
Cokley rebounded Deion Lavender's long miss, catching the ball with his left hand, switching it to his right and scoring with a one-hander while falling backwards out of the paint.
Emanuel Sheperd's tip-in had given Southern the lead with seven seconds left.
William Lee's jumper gave UAB a lead then Jamar Weatherspoon scored on the other end to tie at 67 with 34 seconds left in regulation before both teams exchanged missed shots.
Cokley finished with 14 points and Lee and Dirk Williams scored 15 each for the Blazers (6-5).
The Jaguars (4-7) were led by 20 points from Trelun Banks. Sheperd scored 13 points and Shawn Prudhomme had 12.
The Blazers came in with a 50-0 record against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams.
