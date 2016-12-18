Fultz's near triple-double helps Washington beat W Michigan

Markelle Futz had 27 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and Washington beat Western Michigan 92-86 on Sunday night.
A 3-pointer by Tucker Haymond gave Western Michigan an 80-77 lead with 6:02 left but Fultz scored 10 from there, including a driving dunk with about five minutes to play that energized the crowd. Dominic Green's 3-pointer about two minutes later gave UW an 86-82 lead and the Huskies held on from there.
Haymond, a Seattle native, led Western Michigan (3-7) with a career-high 28 points. He scored nine of Western Michigan's first 11 points on 3-pointers, and finished with a career high seven 3-pointers.
Green scored 16 points for Washington, David Crisp had 15 and Noah Dickerson added 12.
Thomas Wilder had 14 points and 10 assists for Western Michigan.
The Huskies shot 57 percent (35 of 61) from the field, including 8 of 15 from 3-point range.
Washington entered the game on a four-game losing streak, and for much of the second half the Broncos seemed poised to make it five straight. UW led by as many as 11 in the first half, but Western Michigan was able to counter each time the Huskies pulled ahead.
BIG PICTURE:
Western Michigan: The Broncos relied on long-range shooting against the Huskies. Western Michigan was 12 for 22 on 3-pointers, the most 3s Western Michigan has made this season.
Washington: The Huskies followed up a tough loss to Nevada last week with a needed win against the Broncos. Washington hopes a home stretch will help turn its fortunes around — this was the second of a run of six out of seven games at home, with the other one a cross-town trip to Seattle University.
UP NEXT:
Western Michigan: The Broncos travel to play No. 2 UCLA on Wednesday, which will be looking to stay undefeated — UCLA has started the season 12-0.
Washington: The Huskies host Cal Poly on Tuesday.
