German track replaces Sochi for bobsled, skeleton worlds

The German venue of Koenigssee has been chosen to replace Sochi as host of the 2017 world championships in bobsled and skeleton.
The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says the event will be held from Feb. 13-26.
Sochi lost the hosting rights last week in the fallout of the Russian doping scandal. The track at Krasnaya Polyana was used for the 2014 Sochi Olympics, which investigator Richard McLaren concluded was corrupted by a state-backed doping program.
In choosing Koenigssee, the bobsled federation says it aimed for "minimal financial impact on teams regarding travel and organization."
The German track hosts a World Cup meeting in late January, before the circuit also stops in Innsbruck, Austria, ahead of the worlds.
