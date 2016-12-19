Hawks C Howard, Thunder G Oladipo out Monday

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Victor Oladipo will sit out Monday's matchup.
The Hawks made their announcement in a news release. Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said Howard was limited in shootaround with lower back tightness and had struggled throughout the day. Howard averaged 19 points and 18 rebounds his past three games.
Oladipo will miss his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist. Thunder coach Billy Donovan said Oladipo has a brace on the right hand and is not cleared for any activity with it. Donovan said Oladipo won't need surgery, but there is no timetable for his return. Oladipo is the team's No. 2 scorer with 16.1 points per game.
