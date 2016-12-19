No. 20 Oklahoma women beat Xavier in Puerto Rico Classic

Peyton Little scored 19 points, Maddie Manning had 17 points and eight rebounds, and No. 20 Oklahoma beat Xavier 81-69 on Monday night in the Puerto Rico Classic.
Sherri Coale won her 450th career game as a collegiate head coach.
Nancy Mulkey scored seven straight Oklahoma points as the Sooners took a 63-51 lead late in the third quarter. In the fourth, Oklahoma used a 7-1 run to push its lead to 70-63 with 6:54 left. T'ona Edwards became the fifth Oklahoma player in double figures when she made a free throw with 1:31 to go for a 10-point lead.
Vionise Pierre-Louis, Edwards and Mulkey scored 10 points apiece for Oklahoma (8-2).
Kindell Fincher scored 16 points for Xavier (7-2) and Raeshaun Gaffney added 14 points.
Xavier took a 16-8 lead after making six of its first eight shots but Oklahoma closed the quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 22-21 lead. Little had a steal and a 3-point play to give Oklahoma a 40-37 edge with 1:07 left in the first half and the Sooners led by six at intermission.
The event is being played in Las Vegas because of concerns over the Zika virus in Puerto Rico.
