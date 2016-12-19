No. 7 Florida State beats North Florida, 95-39

Leticia Romero scored 22 points, helping No. 7 Florida State roll to a 95-39 victory over North Florida on Monday.
Florida State had six players score in double figures, led by Romero's third 20-point game of her senior season. Ivey Slaughter and Imani Wright each scored 14 points for the Seminoles (11-1), which have won 10 straight games for the eighth time in school history.
The 56-point win is the eighth-largest in school history and marks the second straight year FSU defeated the Ospreys by more than 50. Florida State won last year's game by 52.
A Claire Ioannidis 3-pointer gave North Florida a 3-2 lead before the Seminoles scored 14 straight points. Florida State led 52-17 at halftime.
Sierra Shepherd led the Ospreys (6-7) with 12 points, and Ioannidis added 11.
BIG PICTURE
North Florida: The Ospreys have not defeated Florida State in seven attempts and are 0-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference teams this season. They lost 78-52 at North Carolina State on Dec. 4.
Florida State: The Seminoles have had a lead of 21 points or more in all but one of the games during their winning streak. They remain the highest-scoring team in the ACC, averaging 84.1 points.
UP NEXT
North Florida: The Ospreys return home to face Wofford on Dec. 30.
Florida State: The Seminoles are at Mercer on Wednesday. The game will be a homecoming for Slaughter, who grew up in Macon, Georgia.
---
More AP college basketball at http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Comments