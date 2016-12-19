SMU runs out to 32-point lead, blows out Stanford 72-49

Sterling Brown scored 16 points and SMU ran out to a 32-point lead in the first half of a 72-49 victory against Stanford on Monday night.
Duke transfer Semi Ojeleye had 13 points and seven rebounds in the 22nd consecutive non-conference home win for the Mustangs (9-3), who have won five straight since dropping a pair on the road at Southern California and Boise State.
SMU shot 59 percent in the first half to 21 percent for the Cardinal (8-4), going ahead 12-0, 30-7 and 44-12 in the most impressive showing under first-year coach Tim Jankovich, who replaced Larry Brown when the Hall of Famer abruptly resigned during the summer.
Stanford leading scorer Reid Travis didn't get a shot in the first half, when Cardinal starters scored one point. He scored all 10 of his points in the second half, while Marcus Sheffield led Stanford with 13 points.
