Jets place Brian Winters, Mike Catapano on season-ending IR

1:04 State College holiday display Pause

0:31 Flooding in the Philipsburg area

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:37 Notre Dame player gets big surprise from his brother after game

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream