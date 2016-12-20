Dubnyk gets NHL-leading 5th shutout to Wild keep rolling

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9 Pause

0:31 Flooding in the Philipsburg area

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:26 Trump jokes about dad's female supporters