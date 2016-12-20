Dubnyk gets NHL-leading 5th shutout to Wild keep rolling

Devan Dubnyk made 18 saves for his NHL-leading fifth shutout this season and the Minnesota Wild beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 on Tuesday night for their eighth straight victory.
Charlie Coyle scored his team-leading 11th goal and Mikko Koivu added his eighth for the Wild, who have outscored their past five opponents 19-5. Minnesota has allowed a league-low 58 goals in 31 games.
Colorado's Semyon Varlamov returned after missing four games with a groin injury and stopped 31 of 33 shots. The Avalanche have lost four consecutive games and 11 of 13 while being outscored 49-26.
Dubnyk entered leading the league in goals-against average (1.62) and save percentage (.947) and tied with Boston's Tuukka Rask for the lead in shutouts.
Dubnyk wasn't enough for Minnesota in the first two games between the Central Division rivals. Colorado had won the first two meetings, giving Minnesota two of its eight regulation losses this season.
The last game on Nov. 19 was a comeback from two goals down in the third period for the Avalanche. Minnesota has lost just once in regulation in 14 games since then. Varlamov didn't play in the first two games.
Coyle scored in the first period on the power play. Varlamov stopped a penalty shot from Eric Staal in the second period, but Koivu poked home a perfect cross-ice pass from Matthew Dumba into a wide-open net for the second tally.
NOTES: Minnesota F Pat Cannone made his NHL debut at 30 years old after parts of seven seasons in the minors. Cannone had four goals and 12 assists in 29 games with AHL Iowa this season. ... The Wild recalled F Jordan Schroeder from Iowa during the game for an upcoming road trip. C Erik Haula missed Tuesday's game with a lower-body injury. ... Colorado F Joe Colborne returned to the lineup after missing two games with a lower-body injury and then being scratched in the previous game. F Andreas Martinsen was scratched for the first time this season. ... Minnesota's win streak is one behind the franchise best, a nine-game streak set in 2007.
UP NEXT
Avalanche: Return home to play Thursday night against Toronto.
Wild: Start a three-game trip on Thursday night in Montreal.
