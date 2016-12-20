Sports

December 20, 2016 11:05 PM

Comanche leads balanced No. 18 Arizona to rout of Lobos

By BOB BAUM AP Sports Writer
TUCSON, Ariz.

Chance Comanche scored a career-high 14 points and No. 18 Arizona had five players reach double figures in a 77-46 rout of New Mexico on Tuesday night.

Freshman Rawle Alkins scored 13 points and grabbed a career-best 11 rebounds as Arizona dominated the boards 49-30. Lauri Markkanen also scored 13 points for the Wildcats (11-2) in their final tuneup before beginning Pac-12 play next week.

Elijah Brown scored 17 points and Tim Williams added 14 for the Lobos (7-5).

The Lobos missed their first 11 shots and trailed 37-16 at the halftime, shooting 23 percent (7 for 31).

They shot 27 percent for the game (17 for 64)

