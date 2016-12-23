Ehlers scores twice in 3rd, Jets beat Canucks 4-1

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

0:51 Here's an easier way to peel tomatoes

1:20 Cases of carbon monoxide poisoning rise when temperatures drop

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park