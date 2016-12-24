Jets without RB Matt Forte, Pats without Hightower, Amendola

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:44 Richard Sleigh performs "Honeydripper"