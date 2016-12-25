Ajayi, Franks nudge Miami closer to clinching playoff berth

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure

0:42 Penn State football team celebrates Big Ten Championship