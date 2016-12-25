Celtics recover after late Knicks rally, win 119-114

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC Pause

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football