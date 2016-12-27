Mirotic, Wade lead Bulls over Pacers 90-85 to snap skid at

1:40 Carolers sing We Wish You A Merry Christmas, other songs in Spanish Pause

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

3:18 Woman, pastor talk about 'Christmas miracle' on state Route 163

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl