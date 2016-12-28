Burns scores winner as Sharks down Ducks in OT

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets