Coma-induced freestyle World Cup skier flown to Sweden

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer Pause

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

0:51 Wife shocks husband with Rose Bowl tickets

2:50 Heisman Trophy winner Salaam found dead in Colo. park

2:03 Penn State players relished the big game pressure