PSU Football's first practice in California

Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda tries to stop a teammate during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily com
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a drill during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State safety Koa Farmer looks to stop a teammate during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry watches his players during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda listens to Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead yells to his players during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen watches his teammates run drills during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. The team announced that Blacknall is suspended and will not play in the Rose Bowl game.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State football coach James Franklin yells to players during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall lines up to run a drill during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016. The team announced that Blacknall is suspended and will not play in the Rose Bowl game.
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels runs a rill during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a drill during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell, linebacker Jason Cabinda and safety Koa Farmer run a drill during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State cornerback Nick Scott makes a catch to run a drill during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley hands off to running back Saquon Barkley during the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State safety Malik Golden ties his spikes as he and his teammates get ready for the first practice in California at the Stub Hub Center on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Penn State offensive line coach Matt Limegrover walks off one of the Penn State football team buses as they arrive at the Stub Hub Center for the first practice in California on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
