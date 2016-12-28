Princeton holds Hampton to 16 2nd-half points in 77-49 win

0:42 Children get in holiday spirit with light reading Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:56 Trophies put smile on Franklin's face, time for USC

1:03 Malcolm Morrison gives a tour of his Aero Commander U9

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:19 State College's Pete Haffner reacts to being named all-state in football