Penn State's open practice on 12/29

Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins makes a catch during a drill at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley tosses a ball around as he waits of the next drill at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda stops a teammate during a drill at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton makes a catch at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead watches as wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch during a drill at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead calls out to a player during practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki runs through his teammates with the ball during at drill at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Jamal and Shirley Farmer, Penn State safety Koa Farmer's parents, chat as they watch football practice practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center. Koa grew up in Los Angeles.
Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer watches his players run drills at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
Penn State safety Koa Farmer stops a teammate during a drill at practice on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the Stub Hub Center.
