December 31, 2016 11:12 PM

Reserve Tanner Krebs sparks Saint Mary's victory

By JEFF FARAUDO Associated Press
MORAGA, Calif.

Jock Landale scored 14 points and Tanner Krebs added 12 to help No. 20 Saint Mary's beat San Diego 72-60 on Saturday night.

Krebs, a redshirt freshman from the Australian island of Tasmania, made all four of his 3-point shots for the Gaels (12-1, 2-0 WCC), who won their sixth straight game. Freshman Jordan Ford equaled his career-best with 12 points.

Brett Bailey scored 19 points to lead the Toreros (7-7, 0-2).

Down 9-2 less than 5 minutes into the game, the Gaels crept back, finally taking the lead for good at 22-19 on a 3-pointer by Krebs with 6:55 left in the first half.

Krebs shot 3-for-3 from the 3-point arc in the half and his nine points keyed an 18-point first-half contribution by the Gaels' bench. Reserves shot 7-for-8 in the half while the starters were just 5-for-18 and totaled 15 points.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The five-game win streak the Toreros brought into WCC play is in the rear-view mirror now. At 0-2 in conference play, if San Diego has designs on bettering its 4-14 WCC mark of a year ago, now is the time to make a move.

Saint Mary's: The Gaels' season is about to become a bit more challenging. After chewing up a series of mostly overmatched opponents so far, they are home against BYU — a perennial top-3 WCC finisher — on Thursday, then play three in a row on the road, including at early-season surprise San Francisco and conference favorite Gonzaga.

UP NEXT

San Diego returns home to face Pacific (6-9, 0-2) next Thursday. The teams split two games last season and Pacific holds a 4-3 series lead since joining the WCC in 2013-14. The Tigers lost 81-61 to No. 7 Gonzaga at home on Saturday.

Saint Mary's faces BYU at home next Thursday. The Cougars (11-4, 2-0) beat Loyola Marymount 81-76 on Saturday in their first true road game of the season. Saint Mary's and BYU have split four games the past two seasons, each holding serve at home

