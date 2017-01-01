Fitzpatrick, Powell lead Jets past bumbling Bills 30-10

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made Pause

2:19 What advice did James Franklin give his players at the Rose Bowl?

2:34 Limegrover talks about redshirt tackle Will Fries

1:52 McSorley and Barkley talk USC defense

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

5:41 Linda McCardle reads from her great-great grandparents Civil War letters