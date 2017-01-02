Campus Corner: Hazel wins wrestling title at Lock Haven Classic

Penns Valley graduate Corey Hazel won the 184-pound title at the Lock Haven Classic last Thursday to help the Bald Eagles take the team championship in the 14-team wrestling tournament.
Hazel finished 4-0 to win the title in his weight class.
He earned a 3-1 decision over Messiah’s Derek Beitz in the semifinals before recording a technical fall and beating George Mason’s Phillip Stolfi 18-3 in the finals.
Lock Haven finished with 102 points to top runner-up Kent State (63.5).
Lock Haven (3-3) competes in the David H. Lehman Franklin & Marshall Open on Saturday.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-9 this season at 174. West Virginia is 0-5.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) is averaging 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 11 games. Juniata is 7-4.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) has averaged 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in three games for the Eagles.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) is averaging 12.6 points in 12 games for the Golden Bears. Kutztown is 4-10.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) is averaging 6.8 points in 10 games. Sekunda scored 10 points in a 92-89 win over Brown last Saturday, improving the Seawolves’ record to 5-8.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) is averaging 2.1 points and 12.6 minutes in 12 games. The Red Flash are 4-9.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) has played in all 13 games, averaging 5.0 points and earning two starts. Truman State is 10-3.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) has started all 10 games this season, averaging 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. Lock Haven has a 5-5 record.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) has seven points, nine rebounds, four steals and four assists in 10 games for the No. 1 Lady Huskies, who are 13-0.
Jessica Book (Bellefonte, Grove City) is averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in eight games. The Wolverines are 5-5.
Comments