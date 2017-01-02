Kicker Boermeester among USC's unlikely Rose Bowl stars

0:43 USC is presented with the Rose Bowl trophy Pause

2:19 James Franklin gave his players some advice at the Rose Bowl

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate bring Penn State, USC fans together

1:25 Check out these Rose Bowl fan predictions

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:54 PSU welcomed at Disneyland for Rose Bowl

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:21 McSorley and Barkley say building all year for Rose Bowl