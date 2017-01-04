Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel completes transfer to Tianjin

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made Pause

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

0:24 Saquon Barkley thanks seniors for keeping the program together

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:01 Penn State players walk off the field after Rose Bowl