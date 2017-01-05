Cowboys' Randy Gregory gets 1-year ban for substance abuse

1:01 Penn State players walk off the field after Rose Bowl Pause

0:43 USC is presented with the Rose Bowl trophy

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

6:21 Man with dementia hears music from his era and lights up

1:21 Video: On living and loving with Alzheimer's

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers