Clemson's receiver trio comes up big vs. Bama in title game

2:06 Funeral procession for Trooper Landon Weaver Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:06 You've got to see how State College's ice sculptures were made

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State