Gibson, Silfverberg solid again as Ducks beat Avs 4-1

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

1:00 Pedro Rivera speaks at STEM meeting