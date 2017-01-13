Mets settle with Familia, Harvey, deGrom, 3 others

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio