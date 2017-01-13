Arrieta, Harper, Machado, Britton get big-money deals

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:56 A Dog's Tale from Jail helps inmates and furry friends

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

0:48 Poncho is reunited with his owner