Penn State edges Minnesota on free throws by Carr

Josh Reaves swooped in to grab an offensive rebound to give Penn State a chance to win the game.
With 28.8 seconds left, the Nittany Lions were tied with Minnesota. They brought the ball down the floor and Shep Garner left the ball off for Tony Carr, who attacked the basket and had his attempt blocked by Eric Curry. On the inbounds pass, Carr was fouled, sending him to the line for a 1-and-1 opportunity with 5.2 seconds left.
Carr was scoreless on the day, going 0 for 6 from the field.
The freshman point guard stepped to the line and knocked down both free throws to lift Penn State to a 52-50 win Saturday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. Mike Watkins led the team with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
The Nittany Lions overcame a poor first half to earn the win. Penn State shot 28.6 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers in the first half, resulting in a 32-22 deficit at the break.
The Nittany Lions got back into the game in the second half and remained within striking distance going into the final minutes.
Payton Banks knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game with more than two minutes to play, only to see Mason answer with a jumper for the Golden Gophers to make it 50-48.
Watkins hit a pair of free throws to tie it with 1:25 left, and Carr sealed the win with his free throws.
Comments