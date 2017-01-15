Women's Top 25 Capsules

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers Pause

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:38 The last of the circus elephants

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.