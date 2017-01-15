Sports

January 15, 2017 8:59 PM

SMU pulls away from Tulane in second half, 80-64

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Semi Ojeleye scored 21 points and Jarrey Foster added 19 more to lead SMU to an 80-64 win over Tulane on Sunday night.

Ben Moore contributed 15 points and Shake Milton got 11 to go with nine rebounds for SMU (15-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference), which hit 31 of 61 from the field. Ojeleye and Foster each had three 3-pointers.

The Mustangs broke away in the second half, first with a 12-0 run right out of the intermission to go up 49-35 and later with a 16-2 run that stretched the SMU advantage to 76-54 with 2:21 to play.

In the first half, Tulane (4-13, 1-4) clawed back from a 13-point deficit, getting a 3-pointer from Kain Harris just before the break to close the gap to 37-35 but went cold in the second half.

Harris finished with 16 points, leading four Tulane players in double figures.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Superfan man cave is a shrine to Pittsburgh Steelers

View more video

Sports Videos