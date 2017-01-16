State College’s Alex Hillsley helps Delaware swimming to victory

The Delaware’s men’s swimming team cruised to a 170-114 dual meet win over Iona thanks in part to State College graduate Alex Hillsley.
Hillsley won the 100 backstroke with a time of 53.09 seconds and also swam on the winning 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay teams in the win.
The Blue Hens are 2-6 this season.
Swimming
Kirsten Hillsley (State College, Duquesne) won the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.47 in a 147-107 dual meet win over St. Francis.
Sam Eaton (State College, Dickinson) was second in the medley relay and also in the 100 breaststroke in 1:00.91 in a 60-35 win over McDaniel.
Carter Hardy (State College, Emory) placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.77 and was sixth in the 200 IM in 2:00.43 as Emory beat Division II Florida Southern 135-127.
Hannah Finton (State College, Susquehanna) was second in the 1000 freestyle in 11:04.88 in a dual meet against Franklin & Marshall.
Megan Duck (Penns Valley, Susquehanna) won the 200 breaststroke in 2:31.28 and was second in the 100 breststroke as Susquehanna beat F&M 160-102.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-11 at 174 pounds. The Mountaineers are 2-8.
Corey Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) went 1-3 at the Virginia Duals at 184 pounds and is now 23-7. Lock Haven went 2-2 at the Duals.
Jay Prentice (Philipsburg-Osceola, PSU DuBois) was the lone winner for DuBois in a 42-3 loss to Alfred State College. Prentice won by a 3-2 score.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) averages 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for Juniata, which is 9-6.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) has a 12.1 scoring average. She has 32 rebounds, 20 assists, one block and six steals. Kutztown is 6-13.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 6.5 scoring average to go with 34 rebounds, 16 assists, six steals and seven blocks. Stony Brook is 8-8.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has 12 rebounds, 17 assists, four steals, two blocks and averages 2.2 points per game. St. Francis is 7-9.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) is averaging 4.8 points per game and has 29 rebounds, 19 assists, one block and 10 steals. Truman is 13-4.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) has 48 rebounds, three assists, four steals, two blocks and an 8.4 scoring average. Lock Haven is 6-9.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) is averaging 7.2 minutes per game for the No. 1 Huskies. She has 19 rebounds, six assists, five steals and averages 1.5 points per game. UConn is 16-0 and has won a record 91 straight games.
Trey Butterworth (BEA, PSU Altoona) has played in one game and has one assist. Altoona is 7-8.
Comments