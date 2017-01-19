Phil Mickelson returns with scrambling 68 at La Quinta

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

0:27 RAWtools comes to Penn State

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl