Red Sox women's fantasy camp in league of its own

1:33 People gather to support solidarity in State College Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

0:24 Saquon Barkley thanks seniors for keeping the program together

0:24 Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears

0:24 Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation

1:01 Penn State players walk off the field after Rose Bowl

0:43 USC is presented with the Rose Bowl trophy

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate bring Penn State, USC fans together