Toews' late goal leads Blackhawks past Canucks.

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, right, controls the puck against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Tryamkin during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-2.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, center, battles for the puck between Vancouver Canucks right wing Alexandre Burrows, left, and left wing Sven Baertschi during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-2.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks center Henrik Sedin, left, battles for the puck against Chicago Blackhawks center Tanner Kero during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-2.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Marian Hossa (81) celebrates with center Jonathan Toews after scoring his goal against Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-2.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) celebrates with teammates after scoring his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago. The Blackhawks won 4-2.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks center Bo Horvat, left, scores against Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey crawford during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks right wing Alexandre Burrows, left, and Chicago Blackhawks left wing Ryan Hartman battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler, right, looks to pass against Chicago Blackhawks left wing Richard Panik during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks goalie Ryan Miller, left, blocks a shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Tanner Kero during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler, left, chases the puck against Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane, right, looks to pass against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Alexander Edler during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Chicago.
Nam Y. Huh
AP Photo
Comments