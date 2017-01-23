Kate Burge earns preseason All-America honors for Penn State-Altoona softball

The season hasn’t even begun and already Philipsburg-Osceola graduate Kate Burge has made history with the Penn State-Altoona softball team.
Burge, a senior, has been named to the NCAA Division III preseason All-American second team. It is the first time in Penn State-Altoona history that an athlete in any sport has been named to a preseason All-American team.
Burge was 22-9 with a 1.61 ERA last year, giving up 169 hits and 74 runs, 48 earned, 65 walks and 167 strikeouts and tossing six shutouts. She was a first-team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference selection. Altoona finished with a 27-11 record last year.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-15 while the Mountaineers are 2-10.
Cory Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) has a 23-7 record at 184 pounds. Lock Haven is 5-7.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) has a 5.5 scoring average and averages 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Juniata is 9-8.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) averages 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds for the Eagles.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) averages 11.5 points per game. She also has 34 rebounds, 22 assists, a block and six steals. Kutztown is 6-15.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) averages 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds to go with 20 assists, eight steals and seven blocks. Stony Brook is 10-9.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has a 2.1 scoring average to go with 13 rebounds, 20 assists, six steals and two blocks. St. Francis is 9-9.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) has 30 rebounds, 21 assists, a block, 10 seals and a 4.6 scoring average. Truman is 15-4.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) averages 8.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. She also has three assists, four steals and two blocks. Lock Haven is 7-10.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) averages 7.6 minutes per game. She has 22 rebounds, six assists, five steals and averages 1.7 points per game. No. 1 UConn is 18-0.
Trey Butterworth (BEA, PSU-Altoona) has played in three games and has a rebound, two assists and a 0.7 scoring average. Altoona is 9-8.
Swimming
Ian Schrock (State College, Gettysburg) placed sixth in the 200-yard butterfly in 2:05.04 and fifth in the 100 fly in 55.90 in a dual meet with Mary Washington.
Kirsten Hillsley (State College, Duquesne) was seventh in the 200 breaststroke in 2:30.84 in a tri-meet with Ohio and Xavier.
Sam Eaton (State College, Dickinson) was part of the winning 400 medley relay in 3:35.28 and won the 200 breaststroke in 2:10.14 in a dual meet with Washington College.
Carter Hardy (State College, Emory) was fourth in the 100 freestyle in 48.28 in a dual meet with Delta State.
Megan Duck (Penns Valley, Susquehanna) won the 100 breaststroke against Goucher in 1:11.44.
Emily Stahl (State College, Juniata) placed fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:22.47, sixth in the 200 medley relay in 2:10.64 and swam on the 400 freestyle relay team that placed fifth in 4:23.50 in the California (Pa.) Invitational.
Indoor track & field
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) was 18th in the weight throw with a 31-foot, 9 1/4-inch effort and 20th in the shot put at 31-6 1/2 in the Orange and Maroon Classic at Susquehanna.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) ran on the 4x400 relay team in 3:53.93 and was second in the 400 in 58.53 at the Gulden Invitational.
